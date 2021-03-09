In Pictures: Kinza Hashmi celebrates birthday with celeb friends

TV actor Kinza Hashmi rang in her 24th birthday over the weekend with close friends, including Saboor Aly, Minal Khan, Aiman Khan, and others in attendance.

The Gul-o-Gulzar star shared pictures from her close-knit celebrations on Instagram, with those in attendance also taking to their own stories to share pictures with and of the birthday girl.

“A big thank you to all my friends for making my birthday super special. When I count my blessings, I count all of you twice” wrote Hashmi, attaching a video highlighting snippets of the event. “And a huge thanks to all my fans! I hope this year brings a lot of joy and happiness to all of us.”

Among those in attendance apart from Aly and the Khan sisters were Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Imran Ashraf, Danish Nawaz, Azfar Rehman, Zubab Rana, Aagha Ali, Wahaj Ali, Areeba Habib, Furqan Qureshi, Amar Khan, Azekah Daniel, Fahad Shaikh, Osama Tahir, etc.

Talk about a star-studded guestlist!

There was even some cute couple action with Iqra Aziz striking a pose with husband Yasir Hussain and Minal Khan posing for pictures with beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

The birthday girl herself dazzled in a black dress with lacy sleeves, adding a minimal gold accent with a belt at her waist. She chose to let her hair down with smoky, sultry makeup to tie her look together.

Here’s wishing the talented youngster a happy belated birthday!

