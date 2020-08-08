Kite string slits 5-year-old kid’s throat in Lahore

LAHORE: In an unfortunate incident, a five-year-old boy on Saturday lost his life due to loss of blood after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to details, five-year-old boy named Ali Asghar was going on motorcycle when the mishap occurred at Shafiqueabad.

The minor boy was immediately rushed to hospital, but he scummed to his wounds on the way due to loss of so much blood.

Earlier on July 28, a six-year-old girl was killed after her throat was slit by a kite string in Lahore’s Sanda neighbourhood.

Local police relayed that the minor victim, Hareem Fatima was travelling with her father on a motorbike when the incident took place. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

