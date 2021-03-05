Kite string slits man’s throat in Lahore

LAHORE: In an unfortunate incident, a man on Friday lost his life due to loss of blood after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat in Lahore, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

The incident occurred at Wahdat Road in Muslim Town, Lahore, where a motorcyclist named Aftab lost his life after a razor-sharp kite string slit his throat.

Kite flying is continuing despite the ban across the province, especially on Fridays and Sundays.

The citizens have urged the concerned authorities to strictly implement the ban on kite flying so road accidents and loss of human lives can be avoided.

On the other hand, CCPO Lahore has taken notice of the matter and ordered AIG to chargesheet against SHO of the area, where the incident took place.

CCPO Lahore has made it clear that there is a ban on kite flying and action would be taken against the concerned SHO, where the kite flying is reported.

