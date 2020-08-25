Karachi submerges, receiving frequent rainfall for hours

KARACHI: The roads of the port city turned into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Most of the main roads and streets in Karachi looking like nullahs and drains after the rainfall as three to four feet of water standing in North Karachi, Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, according to reports.

Karachi is facing a situation of urban flooding, as knee-long rainwater gathered at Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi. The roads at KDA Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Hyderi areas drowned under the water disturbing traffic flow.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

People stranded at several places after several cars, motorbikes and rickshaws turned off in rainwater.

Karachi’s main traffic artery Shara-e-Faisal has been submerged from Kala Board to Baloch Colony flyover and Nursery.

At least three feet water is reported standing at Korangi Causeway after flooding in Malir River, where the water flow is increasing with unceasing rainfall.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Korangi Crossing Road Tuesday morning closed for vehicular traffic after flooding in Malir River due to rainfall.

It is to be mentioned here that Korangi Causeway has already been blocked for traffic.

Traffic Police in its update said that the traffic to Gudam Chowrangi has been diverted to Jam Sadiq Bridge. The traffic from Baloch Colony being guided to Qayyumabad, police statement said.

Moreover, a 13-year boy drowned in a pool of water at Hawkes Bay’s Musharraf Colony.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rangers rescued the passengers of a bus that was upturned amid heavy rainfall at Hub River road. The paramilitary force personnel also put the vehicle on its wheels with the help of a heavy crane.

Comments

comments