Koh-i-Noor diamond: LHC accepts plea for early hearing

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) approved on Monday a plea seeking early hearing of a petition calling for measures to bring back Koh-i-Noor diamond from British Queen Elizabeth-II.

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC heard the miscellaneous application filed by Barrister Javed Iqbal and directed the court office to fix the petition for hearing at the earliest.

Barrister Javed Iqbal had earlier filed the petition seeking directives for the federal governmen to take measures to bring back the diamond to Pakistan.

He alleged that the British had snatched the diamond from Dalip Singh and took it to the United Kingdom.

He said the diamond become part of the crown of Queen Elizabeth-II at the time of her crowning in 1953. Queen Elizabeth had no right to have the Koh-i-Noor diamond as it was a cultural heritage of Punjab, he added.

