Kohistan bus incident: 24 passengers dead; two injured

PESHAWAR: At least 24 passengers were killed and two got wounded after a bus carrying 31 people fell into a ravine in a horrible incident of a bridge collapse in Upper Kohistan on Friday night.

The incident took place in Kandia subdivision of the Upper Kohistan. The bus had women and children on board.

As per police, all passengers belonged to the same family, who were travelling to attend a function.

DPO Kohistan Raja Abdul Saboor while speaking to the media said the final police report will be issued after investigators probe into the accident.

Earlier on August 12, at least five people had lost their lives and eight others got wounded after their passenger van fell into a ravine in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the van was going to Barawal area from Teemargara area in Lower Dir. The driver lost control of the vehicle, due to which it veered off the course and plunged into the ravine.

