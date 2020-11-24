Kohlu post cylinder blast death toll rises to 15 as one more kid dies

KOHLU: The death toll from a cylinder blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu district has risen to fifteen as one more child succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

More than 34 people, mostly children, were injured in a gas cylinder blast during a marriage ceremony in Kohlu a few days back. The incident occurred in the Bohri area.

Sources at the Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIMBC) where the children were brought with burn injuries said one more kid succumbed to his wounds, pushing the death toll from the tragic incident to fifteen.

Earlier, a senior doctor at the burns centre had said the health facility received 21 patients from the Kohlu cylinder blast incident. He described the condition of five of them as very serious while that of 10 as serious. He said six patients were stable.

