Travel diary: Komal Aziz explores Pakistan’s northern areas

Actress Komal Aziz Khan is giving us major holiday goals as she is vacationing in northern areas these days and keeping her fans posted as well.

The Bay Khudi actor decided to take a break from work and headed to the beautiful mountainous region.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from her trip which is underway. She was spotted having a great time at a restaurant by the side of a stream in Kaghan.

“Stopped by for some pakoras and chai at the coolest restaurant ever. No long lines and pretentious reservations. Just an amazing experience and yummy food,” she wrote.

Later, the 29-year-old actress visited Eagle’s Nest, Hunza. The scenic beauty featuring snow-capped mountains served as the perfect background for a picturesque shot and Komal’s radiant smile tells us she is having the time of her life.

“I guess the happiness on my face says it all. Hunza you are beyond beautiful,” she said.

She seems to be a travel enthusiast. Not long ago in June, she jetted-off to Turkey to explore it’s unique culture, natural beauty and historical sites.

