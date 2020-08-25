Korangi Crossing road closed for traffic after flooding in Malir River

KARACHI: Korangi Crossing Road Tuesday morning closed for vehicular traffic after flooding in Malir River due to rainfall, ARY News reported.

It is to be mentioned here that Korangi Causeway has already been blocked for traffic.

Traffic Police in its update said that the traffic to Gudam Chowrangi has been diverted to Jam Sadiq Bridge. The traffic from Baloch Colony being guided to Qayyumabad, police statement said.

Traffic Police department has advised citizens to take suggested alternate routes to avoid hassle.

It is to be mentioned here that ongoing monsoon rainfall has caused flooding in Malir River and rising level of the water swept away the filter wall of the Malir spillway.

The breach in the dyke and flooding posing threat to Korangi industrial area and the adjacent population.

The Traffic Police had earlier closed Korangi Causeway for traffic due to the rising water level in Malir River.

Moderate to heavy rain continues to lash Karachi and others parts of Sindh on Tuesday.

Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Kotri, Tando Muhammad Khan, Nawabshah and other parts of Sindh are receiving showers.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Surjani, North Karachi, Korangi, Landhi, Defence, Manzoor Colony, Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Alfalah and other parts of Karachi are receiving moderate to heavy rain.

