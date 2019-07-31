KP CM reviews arrangements to keep Torkham border operational 24-hours

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Wednesday visited Torkham, the Pak-Afghan border crossing, to review arrangements so that the border could remain open round the clock, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Mahmood Khan said that 24-hour opening of Torkham border to help boost bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that the KP government issued Rs79 mn to provide facilities at the border crossing. Adviser to prime minister on establishment Arbab Shehzad was also accompanied by the chief minister during the visit.

Arbab Shehzad said that Afghanistan government was also wanted that Torkham border should be remained opened round-the-clock.

Read More: Torkham border to be operational for 24 hours from August

Earlier on July 8, It was reported that Pak-Afghan border at Torkham would remain operational round the clock from August to facilitate bilateral and transit trade activities.

According to District Administration Khyber, necessary arrangements for this purpose had almost been completed.

The government had also decided to open seven more gates on Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

