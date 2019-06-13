KP’s budget to be presented on Tuesday

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 will be announced on Tuesday., Radio Pakistan reported.

According to an official notification, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the budget in the Provincial Assembly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai assured that the budget will be people-friendly.

In a statement issued in Peshawar on Wednesday, he said developmental budget is being increased.

The information minister said reduction in taxes has been proposed in the next budget. He added that salaries of provincial ministers are also being decreased by ten percent in the next fiscal budget.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced to present its budget for the next financial year on Friday, June 14.

According to officials, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance, would present the budget for financial year 2019-2020 at 3pm in Sindh Assembly on June 14.

Whereas, Punjab Assembly session will be held at Assembly Building in Lahore tomorrow (Thursday). During the session, the provincial budget will be presented on Friday at 3 in the afternoon.

