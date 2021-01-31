KP cabinet to discuss local bodies election on Feb 02

PESHAWAR: A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has been summoned on February 02 with local government elections in the province on top of the agenda, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The province will hold the local government elections on September 15, according to provincial officials.

The chief minister will be given a briefing on the new local bodies system and elections in the province in the cabinet meeting, according to officials.

The local councils polls will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different phases.

The new local government system will be comprised of the district, tehsil, village and neighborhood councils.

The officials have compiled recommendations to keep the number of councillors lesser than the previous local bodies system. “It has also been recommended for direct election for the tehsil Nazim”, sources said.

“Under the new system seven tehsil councils have been established in Peshawar,” according to officials.

The provincial cabinet session would also deliberate over the agenda of sugar import.

The KP local bodies system completed its tenure during August 2020, and the ECP recently held a meeting to review arrangements for the polls in the province. The commission is bound to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of LB tenure under Article 140 (A) and Section (4) 219 of the Election Act 2017.

