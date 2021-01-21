PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Thursday has proposed capital punishment or 14 years imprisonment for child rapists in the province.

According to the amendment bill finalised by the KP government in Child Protection Law, 14 years of rigorous punishment has been proposed for filming the objectionable video of the children.

Furthermore, 14 to 25 years of imprisonment would be awarded to the people found guilty of smuggling of the kids, while the government will not entertain the mercy appeal of the child rapists.

As per the amendment bill, the record of the child rapists would be enlisted in the Child Commission and the same would be shared with the NADRA.

The KP government has also proposed to record audio of the child rapists and to the public after the final approval of the provincial government.

Minister for Social Welfare KP, Bisham Inamullah said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to present the amendment bill before the cabinet meeting.

He said that the amendment is meant to award exemplary punishment to the child rapists. The minister vowed to get the amendment bill passed from the cabinet and the assembly soon.

