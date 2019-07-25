KP cities jolted by 4.2 magnitude earthquake tremors

PESHAWAR: A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was felt in Peshawar, Swat and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following the tremors, people of the area came out of their houses and offices and started reciting Kalama-e-Tayyaba. There were no reports of loss of lives and property as a result of the tremor.

Earlier in June, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was felt in Upper Dir and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP) province.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, the epicentre of the earthquake was Hindukash region in Afghanistan and 211 km inside earth crust.

The past horror

On October 26, 2015 a 7.5 magnitude quake ripped across Pakistan and Afghanistan, killing more than 390 people in total. In Pakistan, at least 276 people had perished in the calamity.

Pakistan had confirmed death toll at 272, with 2,227 people injured and nearly 25,000 homes damaged, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

