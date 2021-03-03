Senate polls: KP CM predicts victory of PTI candidates on 10 seats

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has predicted the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates on 10 seats in the Senate elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

KP CM Mahmood Khan said in a statement that PTI candidates are having the support of 102 lawmakers in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The chief minister said that the PTI leadership has full confidence in its PTI lawmakers and they will not be sold for electoral malpractices.

It may be noted here that 53 lawmakers of the KP Assembly have cast their votes so far in the Senate elections, whereas, 92 more will use their voting right.

The 145-member KP Assembly would elect 11 senators – seven on general seats, two each on technocrats and women seats and one on a minority seat.

The ruling PTI has 94 MPAs, JUI-F 15, ANP 12, PML-N seven, PPP five, BAP four, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) three, PML-Q one, while the assembly has four independent members.

