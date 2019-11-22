KP CM says taking practical steps for promotion of tourism

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Friday the provincial government has been taking practical steps for the promotion of tourism.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of a NADRA registration center in Matta, Swat, he said investment in the tourism sector will help strengthen the national economy besides providing jobs to the province’s youth.

The chief minister said 500-kanal land has been earmarked for an engineering university in Swat’s Kabal.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan will host the 3rd annual Ministerial Meeting on Tourism Cooperation.

Pakistan will be the host country for the 3rd D-8 meeting scheduled for the year 2021.

The decision was taken at a tourism summit held in Malaysia, of which Pakistan is a part.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari represented Pakistan in the summit.

Speaking on the development, Bukhari had said the D-8 countries earn revenues exceeding one billion dollar from tourism in a year.

He added that this was an important milestone for Pakistan’s tourism sector and that he could envision it growing by leaps and bounds.

Bukhari also stated that this was the first time in Pakistan’s history that this much emphasis was being levied on tourism and all that had been made possible after the Prime Minister’s national tourism policy.

