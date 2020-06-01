PESHAWAR: The district courts and tribunals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will resume administrative and judicial work from today after a break of around two months.

According to a notification issued by Registrar Peshawar High Court Khawaja Wajeehuddin, the staff members and visitors will have to strictly follow the SOPs formulated to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“The competent authority is pleased to direct all the courts/ tribunals throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shall be fully functional with effect from June 1, 2020 for all sort of official business in the best interest of public interest with due observance of all SOPs issued by this court from time to time,” reads the notification.

The decision to close the courts was made after a number of employees at PHC had diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan on Monday confirmed 60 more deaths from coronavirus during last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,543.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,964 new coronavirus cases surfaced during the past twenty-four hours, taking the nationwide tally to 72,460.

According to the latest figures, 26,240 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 28,245 in Sindh, 10,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,393 in Balochistan, 2,589 in Islamabad, 711 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 255 in Azad Kashmir.

26,083 people have been recovered from the virus so far. Pakistan has so far conducted 561,136 coronavirus tests with 14,398 tests in the past 24 hours.

