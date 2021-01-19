KP reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

PESHAWAR: At least eight more patients of COVID-19 died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking the total death toll to 1,799 in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 253 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of cases to 64,078.

However, 455 more patients recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours in the province.

The overall number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in the province stands at 58,803, according to the KP health ministry.

Pakistan Covid cases

Pakistan has recorded 58 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,055.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the COVID-19 has claimed 58 more lives and 1,800 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,243 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,341 patients are still in critical condition.

