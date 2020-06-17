KP COVID-19 tally nears 20,000 mark, 755 dead   

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Wednesday reported 506 more cases of COVID-19, raising the provincial virus tally to 19,613, ARY NEWS reported.

According to figures provided by the KP health department, the province has also reported 24 cases of deaths from COVID-19 during past 24-hours as overall fatalities from the virus reached 755.

Only 215 patients recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 24 hours, raising it to 5,137 recoveries so far that depicts just above 25 percent recoveries out of total reported cases.

It is pertinent to mention here that the countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 154,760 after 5,839 new infections were detected in the country over the past 24 hours, while record 136 people succumbed to the deadly disease.

So far, 58,239 cases have been detected in Punjab, 57,868 in Sindh, 19,107 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,437 in Balochistan, 9,242 in Islamabad, 703 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,164 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With 136 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,975so far. A total of 5,839 new cases were detected when 28,117 new tests were conducted during this period. The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 58,437. So far, 950,782 tests have been conducted across the country.

