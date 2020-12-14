Covid takes 8 more lives in KP while infecting further 338

PESHAWAR: Four new Covid deaths reported on Monday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the daily tally as further 338 cases have come to the fore, ARY News reported.

With new figures today, the province-wide total people to have died due to novel coronavirus now stands at 1,477, the health department of KP noted.

On the other hand, the overall infection numbers come at 52,787 throughout the province.

The health department also stated figures of those recovering from the global pandemic which it said were 84 in this period which takes total recoveries to 46,350 according to the department.

It may be noted that the World Bank agreed over providing funding to Pakistan for advance purchases of coronavirus vaccines, reported citing sources.

According to sources, the World Bank has offered Pakistan providing new funds for the vaccine procurement which was reportedly rejected by Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that Pakistan has requested WB to allow utilizing funds issued for Pandemic Response Effectiveness Project (PREP) for the purchase of Covid vaccine which was accepted by the World Bank.

