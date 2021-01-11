PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved funds for establishing a cryptocurrency mining plant after the province decided to hand out NOCs to businesses interested in it, ARY News reported.

The cryptocurrency is a decentralized means of transaction carried out virtually and are not regulated by federal governments and banks while people can create them via mining.

The KP government advisor on information technology Ziaullah Bangash said told ARY News morning show Bakhabar Savera that his government has approved of the currency and okayed the funds needed to establish a plant for it.

We will issue no-objection certificates to people and businesses who want to mine for the currency on their own as well, Bangash said.

The world is adapting to new changes fast and their affinity towards cryptocurrency is evident which means there’s a great opportunity for investments in this field, Ziaulla Bangash said.

We have already passed the bill for it from our KP assembly and the funds to be allocated to it have too been approved.

