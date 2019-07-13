KP CM directs to speed up work on Swat Motorway

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Saturday directed to accelerate pace of work on Swat Motorway, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, CM Mahmood Khan ordered to complete Mingora-Malam Jabba road on time. He further said that Peshawar-DI Khan road had significant importance for the tribal districts.

The meeting was briefed over different development projects, including motorways in Swat, Peshawar and DI Khan.

Earlier on March 10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had said that extension of Swat motorway would bring economic revolution in the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Peshawar, CM Mahmood Khan had said that it will also promote tourism and industry beside creating new job opportunities in the province.

The meeting had been told that Swat motorway would be expended from Chakdara to Mingora to facilitate the masses.

