KP government announces to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr festival on Tuesday (tomorrow) on basis of evidences of crescent moon reportedly came from different parts of the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

KP information minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that more than 112 evidences were reported at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque in Peshawar, the provincial capital of KP province.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yousafzai said the provincial government has announced to celebrate Eid tomorrow in order to show solidarity with the nationals.

While talking to media, the minister said that the government has also received many evidences of moon sighting from various parts of the province. Following the announcement, KP Governor Shah Farman and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

Yousafzai further expressed his thoughts, “Although, it was the provincial government’s desire for united Eid celebration across the province. However, we have no other choice than celebrating Eid tomorrow after receiving evidences [of Shawwal moon sighting].”

He added that the decision was taken after confirmation of moon sighting evidences and it was definitely a solidarity move for the nation.

Read: Information Minister KP suggests Popalzai’s appointment as moon sighting committee chairman

Earlier in the day, Chairman of Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced that a session is summoned on Tuesday evening for sighting the Shawwal moon.

He said in a statement that the committee will announce sighting the crescent of next lunar month.

Mufti Muneeb said the decision about the start of a new lunar month could be made only after sighting the moon.

The committee chairman will chair the moon sighting session after Maghrib prayers in Karachi. Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet in Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, while the district bodies will meet at their respective headquarters on the day.

The committee will announce whether the moon of 1st Shawwal sighted or not on Ramazan 29. Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Met Office had earlier predicted that Shawwal moon will be sighted on June 04 and Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday June 05.

Comments

comments