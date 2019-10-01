CEC-headed commission hears case of KP local government elections

ISLAMABAD: A three-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza on Tuesday heard a case related to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government elections, ARY News reported.

KP special secretary of local government Abid Kakakhel and the secretary of local government have appeared in the hearing.

The chief election commissioner questioned the officials regarding the progress for the notification regarding the local government elections.

The KP secretary local government replied that the provincial government is still working on formulating regulations for the reserved seats in the Local Government Act.

Raza said the local government is already delayed due to the work on delimitations. He added it seems the provincial authorities do not want to give powers to the local bodies’ representatives.

To this, the secretary responded that the burden on the concerned authorities is increased for the local government system following the merger of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Later, the commission adjourned the hearing till October 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that the tenure of local bodies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province had expired on August 28, whereas, the election commission is bound to hold elections with 120 days after the expiry of LB tenure under the Article 140 (A) and Section (4) 219 of Election Act 2017.

Comments

comments