President Alvi, KP governor discuss overall situation of province

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Governor Shah Farman called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the overall situation in the province, development, and social projects were discussed, a press release said.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, while talking to KP Governor said that all political parties in the parliament had a similarity of views on Kashmir and a joint session of the Parliament was held to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan was committed for moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till resolution of the issue in accordance with their aspiration and UN resolutions.

Both the leaders discussed matters relating to the political and economic situation in the country in general and KPK province in particular.

The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir arising out of the unconstitutional steps of Indian government also came under discussion, said a press release.

