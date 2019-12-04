PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman says the nation will always feel proud on the matchless sacrifices of armed forces for maintaining peace and stability in the country.

Talking to the newly appointed Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Nauman Mahmood in Peshawar on Wednesday, Shah Farman highlighted the importance of the services being rendered by Pakistan Army in maintenance of peace in the area, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, the governor felicitated the corps commander on his appointment and expressed his well wishes for him.

Meanwhile, Lt. General Nauman Mahmood also called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed with him matters of mutual interest.

Earlier on April 10, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and lauded their sacrifices for the motherland.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had paid tributes to the fallen soldiers during a ceremony organised to award gallantry awards to families of martyrs and Ghazis of Pakistan Army, at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor had said the army chief had praised the sacrifices and gallantry of the martyred soldiers.

