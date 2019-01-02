KP govt approves Rs1 bn for billion tree tsunami project

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet held in Peshawar on Wednesday approved one billion rupees for ‘billion tree tsunami project’.

The meeting was presided over by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

Later talking to newsmen, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousaf Zai said five hundred million rupees will be taken from the Forest Development Fund and five hundred million rupees will be provided by the Finance Department.

He said the meeting decided to hand over policing of Swat Motorway to Motorway Police. The province will provide all financial resources in this regard.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said the project to plant 10 billion trees will start soon in all the provinces.

She said the provinces had been asked to submit their PC-1s for this purpose.

The minister said under the austerity campaign initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, her ministry saved 30 million rupees in three months’ time. She said no new vehicle was purchased by her ministry, nor any foreign visits were made.

