KP govt allocates Rs17b for construction of Chitral-Shandur road

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated about Rs17 billion for construction of Chitral-Shandur road.

A spokesman of the provincial government said that construction of one-hundred and fifty-kilometer-long will help in the promotion of tourism, Radio Pakistan reported.

The spokesman said this will also generate job opportunities for youth especially those from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the reconstruction of 4.2-megawatt Reshun hydel power project in Chitral district.

The chief minister made a series of announcements for the Chitral district after inaugurating the reconstruction work of Reshun hydel power project which was destroyed in 2015 flood.

CM Khan said that the project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 806 million by June 2020. It will benefit approximately 16,000 local residents, reported APP.

While addressing the occasion, CM Khan said that he is completely aware of issues being faced the Chitral people. He said the people of Chitral are suffering the severe outcomes of corruption made by previous rulers and it will be held accountable by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government at any cost.

