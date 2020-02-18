KP govt to finalize delimitation process for LB polls by March 20, ECP told

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the delimitation process for the local bodies’ polls in the province would be completed by March 20, ARY NEWS reported.

During a proceeding at the ECP headquarters regarding delimitations process, the provincial local bodies’ secretary submitted a detailed report over the matter and said that the chief minister has given assent to a timeline for the local bodies’ polls in the province.

“Arrangements have been finalized in the 13 provincial districts while it still remains pending in 12 districts,” he said.

The secretary said that rules for the delimitations have been forwarded to the cabinet for approval and matters relating to it would be completed by March 20.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja applauded the progress made by the provincial authorities for holding the local bodies polls and said that they would further comment on the matter after going through the report submitted to them.

It is pertinent to mention here that in October 2019, the ECP adjourned the hearing of a case related to the local government polls to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

A two-member commission headed by ECP member Altaf Ibrahim conducted the hearing of the KP LG elections’ case today where the provincial local government secretary appeared.

The provincial authorities have once again failed to present notification of an amended law for local government. The secretary said that the provincial cabinet is reviewing the draft law of the local government and sought more time to present the notification.

