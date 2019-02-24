KP govt devises plan for development of tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the government had chalked out a comprehensive plan for the overall development and prosperity of tribal areas.

He said this during a briefing given by Advisor to Chief Minister on Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir in Peshawar.

The chief minister said the tribal region was becoming a hub of economic activities which will lead to economic stability in tribal districts.

He said good governance based on merit will help resolve people’s problems on priority basis.

Mahmood Khan said he would visit Waziristan soon for announcing some major development projects in communication sector including launching of 3G and 4G internet services for the area.

On February 11, the Senate’s Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (Safron) had been given a briefing regarding admission quota system in medical colleges by Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) for students belonging to tribal areas.

The officials of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) had told the Senate body that admission process in medical colleges was completed by December.

They had said the admissions couldn’t be granted as PMDC hadn’t yet received the letter from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in this regard.

