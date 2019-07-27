KP Govt allocates Rs786 million for digitization in government offices

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated Rs786 million for digitization and promotion of information technology in government offices.

A spokesman of the provincial government told Radio Pakistan that Rs380 million will be spent on digitization of land record and setting up of service delivery centers.

He said Rs256 million rupees have been earmarked for digital jobs in the province.

The spokesman said Rs150 million have been set aside for citizen facilitation center and making the Chief Minister office paperless.

