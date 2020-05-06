PESHAWAR: Adviser to KP Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government would enhance the capacity of testing suspected coronavirus patients in the coming days, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the KP information adviser said the government was striving hard to increase the testing capacity of suspected cases of coronavirus to 2000 per day.

KP is conducting 1500 COVID-19 tests of suspected patients on a daily basis. The capacity will be enhanced to 2000 in the coming days, he said and added people with coronavirus symptoms are not going to the hospital at the right time.

The main reason behind the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in KP is patients with severe breathing problems are making their way to hospitals when the infection has fully taken over, he added.

“Government is taking steps for the protection of people from coronavirus pandemic and planning to reinstate some necessary business activities in specific timing to fulfill the requirements of people,” added Ajmal Wazir.

He stressed the need for people to strictly follow the instructions for social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Your immunity system may be strong, but there are children and old people in our homes. If you go out without reason, you will bring this virus in your house with you,” he added.

Ajmal Wazir has said that the province will ease lockdown restrictions by following the decisions taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

