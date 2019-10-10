KP govt not to allow Azadi march to enter Punjab

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised a strategy to handle Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) upcoming anti-government march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party took place in the provincial capital. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman and PTI MPAs attended the meeting.

At the meeting, sources said, it was decided that PTI MPAs will visit their constituencies ahead of the march to peddle awareness about its negative impacts. They will also appeal to the parents of madressah students to keep their children away from the sit-in and politics.

Besides, the government decided to restrain the march from entering Punjab.

Earlier, on Oct 9, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said the convoys of Azadi March will enter the federal capital on October 31 instead of previously announced date of October 27.

Talking to reporters after chairing party a meeting to review arrangements regarding Azadi March, he announced that all conveys will enter Islamabad on October 31 and protests would be held across the country on October 27 to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The JUI-F chief directed the party workers to reach Islamabad in a peaceful manner on the 27th of this month.

He said arrangements would be soon finalized regarding the anti-government march.

