KP govt set to launch public toilet finder app

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to launch an app on November 11 that lets people find the public toilets across the province.

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Technology Kamran Bangash would inaugurate first-ever public toilet finder app of Water and Sanitation Services Cell (W&SC) of local government department on November 1, according to a state-run website.

Assistant Coordinator of W&SC Imranullah Mohmand in a briefing to the special assistant to CM said that a similar app is being run in Australia and India for the facilitation of masses.

After Australia and India, now the people of KP would avail the facility, he added.

Kamran Bangash appreciated the initiative of W&SC for preparing the informative app and said that it would facilitate the local people as well as tourists.

Read More: Murad Saeed launches mobile app ‘Hamsafar’ to facilitate commuters

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan initiatives are being taken to make the country clean and green.

Comments

comments