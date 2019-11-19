KP govt committed to provide quality education: CM Mahmood  

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that providing quality education to students was the top priority of his government.

Addressing a ceremony at Cadet College Kohat, the chief minister said that his government was providing free text books besides stipends to students of public sector schools, Radio Pakistan reported.

Mahmood Khan said, “We raised the standard of education in government schools due to which confidence of parents has been restored on the government.”

He said the present government has established the first ever women cadet college in Mardan, which was a historic step for promotion of girls education in the province.

Earlier on November 16, a spokesperson of the provincial government had said that KP government was spending Rs22 billion for quality education in the newly merged tribal districts.

He had said that 4,500 teachers were being to overcome the shortage of teaching staff in these districts.

The spokesperson had said that the government was also providing basic utilities, furniture and stationery in the educational facilities.

