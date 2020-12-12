KP govt releases development funds for third quarter

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has disbursed development funds worth Rs28.31 billion to 33 departments for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a notification, Rs2,943 million has been disbursed for the secondary education department, Rs3,515 million for the health department, Rs1,301 million for agriculture and Rs1,802 million for higher education.

Rs970 million has been released for clean water and sanitization, Rs555 million for forests and Rs2,282 million for poverty alleviation programme.

