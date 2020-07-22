KP govt sets up plant for producing LPG from plastic waste

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday established a plant for producing LPG from plastic waste in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash inaugurated the plant in Peshawar here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said producing LPG from plastic waste will be environment friendly.

“The project will have a positive impact on the environment, he said and added that eliminating plastic bags is no less of a challenge.

“These plastic bags are also affecting drainage system,” said Kamran Bangash.

Last year, the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued orders to impose a ban on the use of polythene bags (Plastic Shopping Bags) in the province.

Former KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousufzai had said the purpose of the ban was aimed at keeping the city clean.

“The legislation in this regard has been enacted, it will now be implemented”, he said.

He said the violators could face fine up to Rs 5 million. Repeated violation would result in imprisonment for two years, he added.

