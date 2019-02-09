PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Saturday gave the go-ahead to establishment of civil and sessions courts in the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Area (Fata), ARY News reported.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said in the first phase, people will be recruited for these civil and sessions courts, adding that a sum of Rs545 million would be spent on the setting up of the courts annually.

“We will ensure provision of justice to the dwellers of the tribal areas like other parts of the country,” he said, adding that the government would work toward dispensation of swift and inexpensive justice in the tribal districts.

Yesterday, Governor Shah Farman said that the government would provide all possible facilities to the residents of the tribal districts.

Speaking at a gathering after inaugurating the “Clean and Green Pakistan” programme, he said the tribal people had rendered exemplary sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the erstwhile Fata.

He said the militants played havoc with the homes of tribal people, markets and state infrastructure in the tribal districts. He added the government had already given relief packages to them and would offer more.

Farman said the government would not change the tribal culture, traditions and the jirga system.

