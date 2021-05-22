KP govt to set up e-sports academies for gamers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved a summary to launch e-sports initiative in the province in a bid to help gamers achieve global recognition.

Under the initiative, e-sports academies will be set up at ‘Jawan Markaz’ across the province. The academies will be equipped with computers and proper internet connectivity.

The academics will help e-gamers develop and enhance their skills to take part in international e-gaming activities and competitions.

Earlier in Jan, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who held portfolio of science and technology at that time, revealed that an exciting framework to regulate e-sports was in the offing.

In a Twitter statement, he said e-sports will be a new sensation in Pakistan and the region and hoped that, “kids out there are all set to make to top teams…wishing you all the best guys.”

Before that, the minister had announced that the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accord e-sports a regular sports status.

“Get ready if you are interested in video games and new opportunities await you,” he tweeted.

