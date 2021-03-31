KP loses 21 more lives to coronavirus, reports 1,044 new cases

PESHAWAR: The deadly coronavirus claimed 21 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, putting the death toll from the viral infection to 2,363 in the province.

Moreover, 1,044 people tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the tally to 88,099.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 21 more patients of coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the total death toll to 2,363.

The report said so far 76,640 people recovered from the disease throughout the province with 408 recovered during the past 24 hours.

Owing to the growing number of covid cases, the government increased capacity of the laboratories.

The KP government had announced to open a walk-in coronavirus vaccination facility for senior citizens above 60 years of age, health workers and rescue 1122 officials.

Earlier, it was the case that the people above the age of 60 years will have to first send a text message to avail the vaccine registration and once they get their code and dates for the day they will be scheduled to get their shots, they must be present in the centers.

