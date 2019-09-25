KP minister accuses Fazl of using Madressah students for political ends

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, taking aim at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said on Wednesday the latter is using students of religious seminaries to achieve political objectives.

The minister in a statement said the JUI-F chief wants a house in Islamabad and other perks and privileges.

Taunting Fazlur Rehman, he said how a person who can’t even break a walnut will topple the government.

He cleared that the government could permit political gatherings but not allow anyone to play dirty games.

Slamming opposition parties, the minister said the corrupt combining forces in the name of national unity won’t get away scot-free.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York, he said the latter had called the PM “a great leader” multiple times.

He said it was Prime Minister Khan who raised the Kashmir issue at home and abroad.

It is noteworthy that the opposition leadership is completely divided over the JUI-F’s plan to lock down the federal capital as one of the major political party, Pakistan People’s Party, had announced on September 11 that it will not join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JIU-F) upcoming anti-government march in Islamabad.

