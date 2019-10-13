KP minister warns Fazl against challenging writ of state

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai warned Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman against challenging the writ of the state saying any illegal act would prompt legal action.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the people rejected Maulana Fazl in last year’s general elections, adding he is hell-bent on launching a baseless campaign against the government.

The minister questioned if toppling of the government would lead to the JUI-F chief becoming the country’s chief executive.

“Will Maulana’s march end unemployment and inflation,” he further asked.

He said if the government backs down from its position on accountability, everything would be fine.

Yousafzai said the system can’t operate as per wishes of some people. Opposition parties have right to protest, but they won’t be allowed to play havoc with law and order, he added.

Those who were found to be violating law would be taken to task, he warned, adding a case would be registered against them after consultation with legal experts in this regard.

The minister said they won’t allow anyone to use madrassah students for political gains, appealing religious scholars to desist from using these children for such purposes.

Corrupt elements wants to mount pressure on the government to get scott-free, he added.

Yousafzai asked Fazl to stay away from challenging the writ of the state.

