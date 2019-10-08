KP govt launches mobile clinic to facilitate diabetic patients

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday launched mobile clinic for treatment of diabetic patients in the province.

Inaugurating the clinic in Peshawar, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government was committed to provide better healthcare facilities to deserving segments of the society, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the doctors to end their strike and work for welfare of ailing humanity with missionary zeal. The chief minister said that Sehat Insaf Cards will be distributed among all people of the province.

Addressing the ceremony, legendary cricketer, Wasim Akram lauded the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for treatment of poor diabetic patients in the province.

Earlier on March 28, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had announced that free mobile medical delivery unit (FMMDU) will provide free-of-cost medical facilities to 300 to 400 patients of far-flung areas on a daily basis.

Inaugurating the FMMDU at at Gaushala Band Road, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said that male and female doctors would be available for patients at the FMMDU. She said that patients could get first aid and all the facilities of general OPD at the FMMDU.

