KP MPA Abdul Salam Afridi recuperates from coronavirus

PESHAWAR: PTI leader and member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Abdul Salam Afridi said on Sunday he has recuperated from the novel coronavirus, reported ARY News.

He said his latest test for COVID-19 was declared negative and thanked Allah Almighty over recovery from the illness.

The lawmaker said he would soon be available to serve the people of his constituency.

Afridi had contracted the disease during relief activities in Mardan’s Manga union council that was completely locked down due to coronavirus.

Abdul Salam Afridi had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 27.

He said he had been under self-isolation since his test and urged people to adopt precautionary measures to keep the disease at bay.

It is to mention here that the first death form coronavirus had taken place in the lawmaker’s constituency.

