KP govt imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has notified new timings for the business activities in the province amid a possible second wave of coronavirus cases.

According to the notification issued by the KP home department, all shopping malls, restaurants, shops, and marriage halls have been directed to shut by 10 pm. It is also ordered to shut public parks and recreational spots by 6 pm.

Pharmacies, medical stores and tandoor shops will remain open 24/7. It has been declared mandatory for the public to wear face masks.

Petrol pumps, LPG shops are also allowed to work without any restrictions. The KP provincial government has warned masses of strict action in case of any violation.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) last week, had made it mandatory to wear face masks and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

The NCOC had made it mandatory for the nationals to wear face masks while coming out of their homes, especially in public places including local markets, shopping malls, transport and restaurants.

