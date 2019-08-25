KP people urged to have children immunised during anti-polio drive beginning tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta said on Sunday an anti-polio campaign will kick off in 26 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tomorrow, reported ARY News.

He in a statement urged parents to have their children immunised against polio during the drive.

Mr Atta said two drops of the oral polio vaccine is the only way to prevent the crippling disease.

Referring to the recent spike in polio cases in KP, he said there is an alarming situation of poliovirus in the province.

He said three new cases of polio had surfaced of late, pushing the tally of these cases this year to 58.

44 cases in total were reported from KP alone, he said, adding of them, 32 were from Bannu division.

The focal person said at least two cases surfaced in Hyderabad this year.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed “serious concern” over the recent spike in polio cases in the country.

He directed federal and provincial government officials to launch effective awareness and immunisation campaigns so that the disease can be kept in check.

The PM chaired a high-level meeting to review measures to fight the crippling disease.

He said polio eradication is the “top-most priority of the government as it affects the future generation.”

