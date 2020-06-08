KP govt to issue uniform policy guidelines to teaching hospitals for COVID-19 patients

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has taken major steps to fight COVID-19 pandemic including a decision to issue uniform policy guidelines to all teaching hospitals for infected patients, ARY News reported on Monday.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of the task force on coronavirus which was attended by provincial ministers, Corps Commander Peshawar, chief secretary, Inspector General Police (IGP) and other high-level officials.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the situation of smart lockdown imposed across the province. They also reviewed the measures taken to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) set up for different sectors to contain the spread of virus.

KP CM Mahmood Khan directed to ensure implementation of SOPs and asked authorities to shut the businesses over any kind of violation.

It is decided to increase the capacity of teaching, district, tehsil headquarter hospitals. Mahmood Khan said that the authorities should provide resources to the teaching hospitals to meet the requirement for treating COVID-19 patients.

The provincial government decided to issue uniform policy guidelines to all teaching hospitals for COVID-19 patients across the province. They also mulled over naming specific hospitals dedicated to treat only COVID-19 patients.

A briefing was given to the chief minister regarding the SOPs finalised for the inter-division, inter-provincial public transport and tourism sector.

The concerned authorities have prepared the SOPs for the inter-division public transport and tourism sector. However, the final decision to resume tourism activities is due to be made by the provincial authorities.

Mahmood Khan said that an awareness campaign will be commenced for the SOPs before reopening tourism sector.

The task force also decided to resume inter-provincial public transport after consulting other provinces, however, the precautionary measures were finalised.

KP CM was apprised that the international flight operation has been resumed from Peshawar airport and 48 flights will be operated in a week.

COVID-19 cases

The province recorded 519 new cases of coronavirus and 12 deaths during the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 infections in KP reached 6,014 and the death toll recorded up to 587 till Monday.

3,579 patients have recovered from the virus, according to the KP health department.

