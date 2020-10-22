KP takes historic step to preserve ancient culture of Kalash people

PESHAWAR: After deciding to enact a law for state recognition of marriages, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved the establishment of Kalash Valleys Development Authority in a step to preserve the ancient culture of Kalash tribe.

For the first time, a special development authority has been established specifically for the Kalash community in Chitral valley of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) having a population of around 4,000.

The government documents said that the relevant officials will not allow construction of new buildings in Kalash’s residing area after the establishment of the authority, whereas, all development schemes for the ancient tribe will be monitored.

It added that those buildings already constructed in the living area of the Kalash tribe will not be demolished. The prime reason for the establishment of the development authority is said to have been the preservation of the ancient culture of Kalash people.

In the previous move, the KP government announced to introduce Kalash Marriage Act keeping in view of rituals and traditions of the ancient community in Chitral valley. The law will be tabled in the provincial assembly after completing legal requirements by the relevant authorities.

The announcement was made by the KP CM’s special assistant on religious affairs Wazirzada while signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Council of World Religions Chairman Qari Rohullah Madni.

The Dardic Indo-Aryan indigenous people living in Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are called Kalash or Kalasha while they are also considered to be the country’s smallest ethnoreligious group.

