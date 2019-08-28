KP produces 45,000 barrel oil per day: adviser to CM

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on energy and power Hamayatullah Khan on Wednesday said that the province was producing 45,000 barrel of crude oil per day, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting in connection with production capacity of OGDCL in Peshawar, Hamayatullah said that KP was also producing 400 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) gas and 830 tons liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on daily basis.

He said that drilling for exploration of oil and gas reserves was underway in 20 blocks across the province.

Read More: Oil and Gas reserves discovered from Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on August 27, massive oil and gas reserves unearthed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, giving impetus to Pakistan’s growing needs and strengthening the dwindling economy of Pakistan.

According to details, 240 barrels of crude oil could be excavated from a deep gorge along with annual gas production of 127 cubic feet of natural gas.

The official statement on the discovery had states that the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) owned 50% of the shares from the overall discovery while Mari Petroleum Company owned 33.33% of the shares from the discovery.

