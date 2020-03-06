Seven killed, 13 injured in KP rain-related incidents

KARACHI: At least seven persons including children and women were killed in roof collapse and electrocution incidents during rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, eight houses also partially damaged in different parts of the province, while the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert in a wake of possible flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) nullahs.

It is to be mentioned here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other parts of the country have received widespread rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in a recent wet spell across the country.

According to a weather department forecast the ongoing rainy spell is expected to continue till Saturday.Rawalpindi and Islamabad are predicted to receive intermittent rains on Friday.

Heavy rainfalls/hailstorms are also expected at few places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and northeast Balochistan.

Torrential and continued rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs while dust raising winds are expected in lower Sindh including Karachi.

Yesterday, At least four persons including three children were killed in roof collapse and electrocution incidents during rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Comments

comments